Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Position Lifted by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1,388.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,396,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100,780 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy makes up 1.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $80,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,343,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 1,118.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,699,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,196 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,087,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp ( NYSE:VST ) opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $8,864.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra Energy news, COO James A. Burke acquired 13,500 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,944 shares of company stock worth $725,496.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

