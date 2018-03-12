Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Insider Sells C$168,735.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 401,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$168,735.00.

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.42, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -1.68.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. is engaged in the gold mining industry. The Company focuses on the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold exploration. The Company operates in the segment of evaluation, acquisition and exploration activities, which focus principally in Australia. The Company’s principal asset is its Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia.

