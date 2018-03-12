Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind (IDV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind (BATS:IDV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind alerts:

iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind (BATS:IDV) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,354 shares. iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/virtue-capital-management-llc-takes-119000-position-in-ishares-dow-jones-epac-sel-div-ind-idv.html.

About iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.