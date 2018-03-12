Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,688. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities.

