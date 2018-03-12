Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000.
Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,688. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $16.80.
Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK).
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.