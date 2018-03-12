Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 96.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ BIDU) opened at $267.08 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $274.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91,510.00, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/virtue-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-baidu-inc-bidu.html.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.60 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.