Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 96.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Inc (NASDAQ BIDU) opened at $267.08 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $274.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91,510.00, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.
