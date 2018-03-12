Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,921.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

EQT Midstream Partners Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

