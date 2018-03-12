Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (PALL)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFS Physical Palladium Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares by 33,135.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ETFS Physical Palladium Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (NYSEARCA PALL) opened at $94.74 on Monday. ETFS Physical Palladium Shares has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

