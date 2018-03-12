VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

VICI Properties’ (NYSE:VICI) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 13th. VICI Properties had issued 60,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

VICI Properties (VICI) opened at $19.60 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.09 million. equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Kenneth J. Kuick purchased 3,750 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 26,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 62,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,000 in the last 90 days.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It operates through two segments: real property business and golf course business. The real property business segment consists of leased real property.

