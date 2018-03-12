Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Sentinel Energy Services Inc (STNLU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sentinel Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sentinel Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sentinel Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sentinel Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sentinel Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ STNLU) remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Monday. 89,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,551. Sentinel Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Sentinel Energy Services Company Profile

Sentinel Energy Services Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus its search for a target business in the energy services and equipment industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services and equipment globally.

