Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 671,194 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 671,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,283,000. Carrizo Oil & Gas makes up about 2.4% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,102.0% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,145,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 950,660 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 784,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 203,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,195.16, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $145,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,867.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $485,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 671,194 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/vertex-one-asset-management-inc-buys-shares-of-671194-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo.html.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.