Verastem (VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.
Shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.34, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.24. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.71.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.
