Verastem (VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.34, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.24. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/verastem-vstm-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-b-riley.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Verastem by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 40.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.