VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00041500 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, EtherDelta, Lbank and HitBTC. VeChain has a market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $80.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00935924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00087015 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00170204 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $814.32 or 0.08771260 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 484,946,610 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain Coin Trading

VeChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance, Qryptos, Gate.io, Huobi, Lbank, Liqui and BigONE. It is not possible to buy VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

