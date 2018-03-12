Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VBLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Vascular Biogenics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -2.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

