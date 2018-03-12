Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Holdings Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) opened at $166.35 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $2,620.00 and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/vanguard-consumer-discretionary-etf-vcr-holdings-lowered-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.