Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 1.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Corp. ( NYSE DG ) traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,793. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,609.74, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 2,012 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $186,753.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,422.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,368 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,055,064.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,916 shares of company stock worth $1,924,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

