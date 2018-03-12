Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 194,298 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Dawson Geophysical were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 261.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ DWSN) traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 5,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.43. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.53 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DWSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/van-den-berg-management-i-inc-has-4-98-million-stake-in-dawson-geophysical-co-dwsn.html.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.