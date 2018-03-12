Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Position Boosted by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Valero Energy Partners comprises about 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,595,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,501,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,880,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 150,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLP. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Valero Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy Partners to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Valero Energy Partners LP ( NYSE:VLP ) opened at $38.37 on Monday. Valero Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,711.80, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.0109210243167635%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.29%.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

