Urban Outfitters (URBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ URBN) opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,883.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

