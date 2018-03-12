Univest Corp of Pennsylvania Has $4.76 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Leerink Swann lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

Shares of AbbVie Inc ( ABBV ) opened at $119.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,747 shares of company stock valued at $47,226,935. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

