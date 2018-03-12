Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ UVSP) opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.58, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.60. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Univest Co. of Pennsylvania alerts:

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UVSP. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/univest-co-of-pennsylvania-uvsp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.