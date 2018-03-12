Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) CEO Jeff Rogers Acquires 1,000 Shares

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) CEO Jeff Rogers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. 15,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,976. The firm has a market cap of $618.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.

