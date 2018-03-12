Unitus (UIS) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Unitus has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitus has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $3,426.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,833.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.12 or 0.07478430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.90 or 0.11383100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.01940200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.96 or 0.02845650 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00117629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00869769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.03125170 BTC.

Unitus Coin Profile

Unitus (UIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 46,785,866 coins. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin . The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unitus’ official website is unitus.online

According to CryptoCompare, “Unitus allows users to mine via the algorithm of their choice. The website however has not been working for some time. “

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Unitus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitus using one of the exchanges listed above.

