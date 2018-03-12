Uniti Group (UNIT) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Uniti Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Uniti Group (UNIT) opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,920.00 and a PE ratio of -832.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.90 million. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

