UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.14.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at $225.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,140.00, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,291,179. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 574,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 444,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/unitedhealth-group-unh-earns-buy-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-2.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.