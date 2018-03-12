United Utilities Group’s (UU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a report published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UU. Credit Suisse Group raised United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.85) to GBX 870 ($12.02) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 900 ($12.43) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 778 ($10.75) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 915.60 ($12.65).

Shares of United Utilities Group (LON UU) opened at GBX 713.80 ($9.86) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 648.60 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,078 ($14.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $4,790.00 and a PE ratio of 1,133.02.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 801 ($11.07), for a total transaction of £1,742,175 ($2,406,983.97). Also, insider Paulette Rowe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($31,914.89).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs.

