United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI) opened at $189.40 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $189.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,990.60, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.09. United Rentals had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $4,137,521.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,922,749.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $296,343.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,337. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

