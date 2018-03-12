United Natural Foods (UNFI) PT Set at $57.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $56.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of United Natural Foods (UNFI) opened at $45.94 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,315.79, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, SVP Joseph J. Traficanti sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Heffernan sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $394,235.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,191 shares of company stock worth $5,140,875. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

