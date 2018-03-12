United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 153.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 846,122 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 64.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,363,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks, Inc. ( UCBI ) opened at $33.27 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2,631.96, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

