Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72,730 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE UNP) opened at $137.28 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $106,980.00, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/union-pacific-co-unp-shares-sold-by-flossbach-von-storch-ag.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.