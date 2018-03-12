Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Reduced by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $10,962,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. ( NYSE:UNP ) opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106,980.00, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.18%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

