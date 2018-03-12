Under Armour (UAA) vs. K Swiss (KSWS) Financial Contrast

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and K Swiss (NASDAQ:KSWS) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Under Armour alerts:

33.7% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Under Armour and K Swiss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -0.97% 4.17% 2.18% K Swiss N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Under Armour and K Swiss, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 17 14 3 0 1.59 K Swiss 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than K Swiss.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and K Swiss’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.51 -$48.26 million ($0.02) -852.50 K Swiss N/A N/A N/A ($0.98) -4.84

K Swiss has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K Swiss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Under Armour has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K Swiss has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Under Armour beats K Swiss on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness. Its products are sold across the world and worn by athletes at all levels, from youth to professional, on playing fields around the globe, as well as by consumers with active lifestyles. The Company sells its branded apparel, footwear and accessories in North America through its wholesale and direct to consumer channels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 151 factory house stores in North America primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States. In addition, the Company distributes its products in North America through third-party logistics providers with primary locations in Canada, New Jersey and Florida.

K Swiss Company Profile

K-Swiss Inc. (K-Swiss) is engaged in designing, developing and marketing an array of footwear, apparel and accessories for athletic, sports and fitness activities and casual wear under the K-Swiss brand. The Company also designs, develops and markets footwear for adventurers for all terrains under the Palladium brand. The Company sells products primarily to footwear stores, pro shops, sporting goods stores and department stores. Internationally, as of December 31, 2011, K-Swiss had the right to market its products in 124 countries through eight international subsidiaries and 29 distributors. During the year ended December 31, 2011, approximately 60%, 21%, 17% and 2% of the Company’s footwear products were manufactured in China, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, respectively. In May 2013, E.Land World Ltd. completed the acquisition of K Swiss Inc in a merger transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.