Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Lowered to Hold at Vetr

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $206.73 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.87.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) opened at $205.92 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $314.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,560.00, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

