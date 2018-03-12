UGI (UGI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News headlines about UGI (NYSE:UGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UGI earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5013697952435 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

UGI (UGI) traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 390,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,730. UGI has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7,600.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other UGI news, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

