Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 832.63 ($11.50).

UDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 884 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($12.16) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.57) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.33) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Udg Healthcare (UDG) traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 890 ($12.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,858. The stock has a market cap of $2,200.00 and a P/E ratio of 4,238.10. Udg Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 963 ($13.30).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare PLC, formerly United Drug PLC, provides advisory, commercial, clinical, communications and packaging services to the healthcare industry with operations in approximately 24 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries. The Company operates across three divisions: Ashfield, which provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and operates across two areas of activity: advisory & communications services and commercial & clinical services and provides healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services; Sharp, which provides contract commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and operates facilities in the United States and Europe; and Aquilant, which provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

