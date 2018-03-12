UBS Group (UBSG) Given a CHF 21 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on UBS Group (VTX:UBSG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 19.90 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a CHF 20 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 22 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 19.89.

Shares of UBS Group (VTX UBSG) opened at CHF 17.41 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of CHF 15.11 and a 1-year high of CHF 19.76. The company has a market cap of $67,080.00 and a PE ratio of 60.03.

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

