UBS Group Reiterates “€17.80” Price Target for ING Groep (INGA)

UBS Group set a €17.80 ($21.98) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.90 ($22.10) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.50 ($21.60) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.20 ($21.23) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.97 ($20.95).

Shares of ING Groep (AMS INGA) opened at €14.33 ($17.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55,690.00 and a PE ratio of 11.37. ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($20.60).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

