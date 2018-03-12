UBS Group Reiterates €11.60 Price Target for Commerzbank (CBK)

UBS Group set a €11.60 ($14.32) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($15.43) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($14.20) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.70) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie set a €11.00 ($13.58) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.07 ($13.67).
Commerzbank (ETR CBK) opened at €12.25 ($15.12) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.63 ($9.42) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($17.06).
COMMERZBANK AG is a Germany-based bank for private and corporate customers in Germany. The bank operates six business segments: Private Customers, which operates Retail, Business and Wealth Management Customers, Sales Retail and Business Customers North-East and South-West, Sales Wealth Management, and Credit operating units, among others; Mittelstandsbank, which operates Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Corporations, Corporate Banking, Corporates International and Financial Institutions units; Central & Eastern Europe, which operates CEE-Holding/Subsidiaries & Branches, BRE Bank and Bank Forum units; Corporates & Markets, which operates Equity Markets & Commodities, Fixed Income Trading, Corporate Finance, Fixed Income Sales, Client Relationship Management, and Research units, among others; Asset Based Finance, which operates CRE Germany, Public Finance and Ship Finance units, among others, and Portfolio Restructuring Unit, which operates Portfolio Restructuring Unit.
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.