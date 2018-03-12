UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bemis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bemis by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bemis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bemis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bemis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bemis alerts:

Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) opened at $45.93 on Monday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4,178.51, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.57%.

BMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-raises-stake-in-bemis-company-inc-bms.html.

Bemis Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.