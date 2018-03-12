Ubs Ag Etn (MLPI) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ubs Ag Etn (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,461 shares during the period. Ubs Ag Etn comprises approximately 3.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubs Ag Etn were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ubs Ag Etn by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,612,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 330,594 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ubs Ag Etn by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Ubs Ag Etn by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 505,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ubs Ag Etn during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,634,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ubs Ag Etn by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 348,509 shares during the period.

Ubs Ag Etn (MLPI) opened at $22.98 on Monday. Ubs Ag Etn has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.65.

