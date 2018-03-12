U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,088.89, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 13.12%. analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $186,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $637,971 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,043,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

