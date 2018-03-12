Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (PGX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after buying an additional 109,325 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 290,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period.

PowerShares Preferred Portfoli (NYSEARCA PGX) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 168,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,752. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

