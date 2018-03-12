Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $13.98 Million Position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,561 shares during the period. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF makes up about 0.4% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

