Two Sigma Investments LP Has $125.86 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23,509.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,813 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $125,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,901,000 after acquiring an additional 94,615 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Vetr lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.62 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 90,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $7,997,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $106,944.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,948.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,757 shares of company stock worth $16,522,057. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.03. 775,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,820.00, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

