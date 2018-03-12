Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $163,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE YUM) traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 477,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $27,581.96, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Edward Jones raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Nomura lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.26.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $861,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $194,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,343 shares of company stock valued at $361,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/two-sigma-advisers-lp-raises-holdings-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.