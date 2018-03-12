Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $258.07 Million Holdings in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,300 shares during the quarter. Health Care SPDR comprises approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $258,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,104,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,269,000 after buying an additional 1,786,387 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 4,973,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,128,000 after buying an additional 280,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,556,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,846,000 after buying an additional 156,306 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,679,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,299,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,541,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,491,000 after buying an additional 74,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $86.58. 718,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $91.79.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

