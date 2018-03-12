Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale Ann Reiss sold 4,829 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $131,735.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $562,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,150.00, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

