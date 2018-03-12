Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE TKC) opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8,527.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

