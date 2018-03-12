TrueFlip Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $217,896.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 11% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011303 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00940423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088208 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00184655 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

