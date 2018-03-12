True North Commercial Reit (TNT) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

True North Commercial Reit (TSE:TNT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of True North Commercial Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for True North Commercial Reit’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

True North Commercial Reit (TSE:TNT) opened at C$6.59 on Monday. True North Commercial Reit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

