Tripadvisor (TRIP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tripadvisor earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the travel company an impact score of 46.3109856646435 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ TRIP) opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,980.00, a PE ratio of 113.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.12 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at $554,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

